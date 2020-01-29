Darcy Sharpe Wins X Games Gold in Men’s Slopestyle—Full Video
Just in case you missed the action this weekend, here is the full broadcast from X Games of the men’s slopestyle final featuring Darcy Sharpe, Red Gerard, Rene Rinnekangas, Mark McMorris, Judd Henkes, Brock Crouch, Sven Thorgren and more!
