Darcy Sharpe Wins X Games Gold in Men’s Slopestyle—Full Video

Just in case you missed the action this weekend, here is the full broadcast from X Games of the men’s slopestyle final featuring Darcy Sharpe, Red Gerard, Rene Rinnekangas, Mark McMorris, Judd Henkes, Brock Crouch, Sven Thorgren and more!

