DCP: Deeply Rooted—Reflecting on 20+ Years As A Pro Snowboarder

From the Deeply Rooted Crew:

From his Roots of Quebec, the rise of the 418 crew and its influence on other generations of Quebecois riders to the migration out west and making a home in British Colombia… DCP rides with his friends, family and business partners and expresses gratefulness for the opportunities snowboarding gave him and what he learned along the way. Deeply Rooted takes DCP and friends back to his home resort in Le Valinouët where it all started, to Colorado where his family also has roots and finally to BC where DCP calls it his home. “Thank you Snowboarding and thank you for watching!”—DCP

