Method Mag and Monster bring the mayhem to the streets of Innsbruck!

From Monster:

Prepare your eyes and eardrums.. It’s here, it’s wild and it’s tight as hell! The snowboarding world pulled up in their numbers, mobbing deep through the streets of Innsbruck for another saga of Do-It-Yourself-Xtreme. Serving up bangers and trash across 3-days of pure unadulterated street riding mayhem and super mellow parties.