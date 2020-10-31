Dustbox, I Wanted Most—Full Video

Trust in the Dust. One of snowboarding’s most exciting young crews, and our 2020 Short Video of the Year award winner, comes through in a major way with their latest, “Dustbox, I Wanted Most.”

From the Dustbox desk:

One hell of a journey, from SLC to Fargo, MN, Montreal and more we drove nearly 10,000 miles before Covid-19 had us headed home.

Dan McGonagle, Robby Meehan, Cody Warble, Cooper Whittier Reid Smith, Jonas Harris, Brett Kulas, Ryan Collins, Noah Peterson and Benny Milam.

With support from: Vans snow, Ride Snowboards, Bruhlers, GNU, Sims, and Ashbury

Film & Edit

Colton Morgan & Mo Jennings

