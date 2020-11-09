Echo Chamber—Brandon Cocard Full Part

Via Cocard: “Echo Chamber was filmed and edited by Sam Tuor. It’s my full part from winter of 2020 with cameos by Miles Fallon, Kazu Kokubo, Taylor Elliott, Brendon Rego, Kevin Backstrom, Mike Rav, Kaede Yasunaga, Keisuke Yoshida, and Chris Beresford. We wrote and recorded all the music with our record label @mirrormachine_slc. Music by myself, FutureMystic, hi again, and Ryan Taylor. ”

Visuals by Sam Tuor and @jmelart.

Filmed in Japan and Salt Lake City.

