ECKLESPARKLE—Starring Mike Rav and the Starpeople

Summer boarding might feel like it is from a distant planet now with winter in full effect, but Mike Rav and Skylar Brent landed on that planet earlier this year to create some interstellar art now known as ECKLESPARKLE. A style seemingly not bound by gravity, Rav lets us in on his artistic creations that have been been slowly starting populate the topsheets and chests of snowboarders everywhere. It is pretty clear if we all strive for what Mike has deemed the Ecklesparkle, the world and snowboarding will be in a better place. Enjoy.

