EDITOR’S PICK: QUARANTINE WATCHLIST

I wish I had answers, or maybe a pair of splitboard bindings, or hell, even a current geographical location that would allow me to hike up some mountains. But alas, Many of us are doing what we are aggressively being reminded of is our civic duty, and staying inside. So as one who thoroughly enjoys the viewing of a good video to distract me from the realities of any number of stresses, I’ve compiled 10 separate viewing options, all of which hold a special place in my heart.

1. DECEMBER – Airblaster

December from Airblaster on Vimeo.

I’ve said it 1,000 times, this movie started it all for me. Created by Jake Price, this video was the first non-action snowboard movie to completely captivate me.

2. Lame. – Robot Food

Cliche? Yes. Vital still? Also yes. I wonder at which point, if it hasn’t already, answering “Lame.” as my favorite snowboard video categorizes me as an old head. DO me a favor, if you are a younghead, click on this and watch it.

3. Afrterlame – Robot Food

See exact description for “Lame.”

4. Video Gangs – Forum and co.

I won’t lie to you, the video quality on this sucks. The silver lining? It’s already a square video so you could download it and post it on instagram for core-points. This is valuable in a time where we can’t gain them by posting shred clips! Win win!

5. Shakedown – MDP

The birth of the cork, JP Walker is obviously a standout in this project if anything for his audio byte in his intro. This video was the “Ying,” to the mellower “yang” of other lighthearted videos of the time.

6. Smell The Glove – Grenade

I dare not think of a world where someone my age grows up without Grenade movies. Not only was the riding top shelf, but many of the riders were from the east coast and the skits were BEYOND lavish. Real Hollywood type shit. This would of course explain Danny Kass’ Trajectory towards just that. My first love when it comes to Grenade movies was Revenge of the Grenerds, but this is not easily searchable on youtube, though I imagine it exists on some buner account vimeo for Chas Truslow in the dark web.

7. The Eternal Beauty Of Snowboarding – Jerome Tanon

I recently met Jerome in person for the first time. The power of his work ofcourse preceding this long awaited in-person encounter. After a few drinks I would go on to tell him that The Eternal Beauty of Snowboarding was SO good that it actually made me mad. As a snowboard pundit, I was straight up jealous of this project. Its execution, it’s wide acceptance, its overall composition. In short – this video is incredible, and truly one of a kind.

8. Powder & Rails – VICE

Vice’s snowboarding version of “Epicly Later’d,” this show highlights various aspects of snowboarding history. I am often surprised by how many people my age have not seen these. Fun Fact: Pat Bridges is the first voice you hear in this series. This is a long playlist, but my one “don’t miss” episode might be the Nixon Jibfest episode for the JP Walker soundbites.

9. Don’t Do it in the Park.

BECAUSE IF EVER THERE WAS A TIME TO BELLY LAUGH OUT LOUD IT IS NOW.

10. Last Resort – The Entire Series

Worst case scenario, this is the end of snowboarding. Need to remember the stuff that went down in the final two years of our sacred sport? Well you. Are. In. Luck. Also, what better time to self promote

WASH YA DAMN HANDS, EVERYONE.