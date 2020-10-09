El Sueño—Full Movie

Longtime friends and collaborators Erik Leon and Kyle Schafer team up once again for a film tracing Erik’s Bear Mountain roots to the deeps of Japan and an array places in between. An outstanding cast, deft blend of snow and steel, and exceptional soundtrack set this release above most—definitely a favorite of mine so far this year.

Featuring Erik Leon, Bode Merrill, Frank April, Mary Rand, Tucker Andrews, Mike Liddle.

Filmed and edited by Kyle Schafer / Jupiter People

Supported by Arbor Snowboards, Flux Bindings, Airblaster, Bear Mountain, SNOWBOARDER

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.