Elena Graglia—Video Part 2020

Elena Gralia gives thanks and drops her part filmed in Helsinki, Calgary, Edmonton, and Salt Lake City.

“Managed to film this part thanks to the support of other female riders with more years of experience. Special Thanks to Alieke Hoi for calling me on a random day deciding to go to Finland. Kael Hill for being my top supporter. Siv Knudsen for letting us stay at your place and showing us your city. Ylfa Runasdottir for bro-towing me. Miriam Lottes for being the funniest and extra talented female photoghapher. Dave Walcer & Jess Kimura for getting some of the shots. Taylor Elliott for being a great friend.”