Evermore—Homie Street Edit Out Of Steamboat Springs, CO

Gabe Mekker and Kaleah Opal roll through Steamboat Springs for their latest edit, Evermore. They jib benches, buildings, and even BBQs. We didn’t think we would be writing that today… but here we are. Enjoy.

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018