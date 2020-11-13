Fat & Furious—Here to Slay

We are here to do our thing, out in the snow piles or at the mountain – We are HERE TO SLAY!

Actors: Abbe Hjellström, Theo Hjellström, Markus Ostman, Ylfa Runarsdottir, Ingemar Backman, Jonas Carlson.

Also featuring: Ornie, Pata, Gorg, Cosmos Cat, Borje, Johan Nordhag, Johan Airijoki, Stan Levielle, John Sandin.

Thanks to the amazing people involved in this project, we love you!

