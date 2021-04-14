First Look: Natural Selection at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge/HempFusion

The world’s top snowboarders headed north for the HempFusion Natural Selection at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, the final stop and championships of the inaugural Natural Selection Tour. Riders selected lines lending to their style of riding in some of Alaska’s most diverse terrain. Premiering on April 16, at 3PM EST/12PM PST exclusively on Red Bull TV, the show features all the contest action leading into the finals, where the Tour champions—the best all-mountain male and female riders on the planet—will ultimately be crowned.