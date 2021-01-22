For Cat—Peter Limberg

The loss of Catherine Pesavent in November 2019 was something I had a difficult time processing. She was had meant a lot to me and cared very much about her. Snowboarding became my biggest outlet with dealing with this difficult time. Every time I went snowboarding I would tell myself “This is For Cat.” I learned a lot about myself through this journey. I gained a lot of self growth, new appreciations and new outlooks on life. I wouldn’t have realized these things if it wasn’t for Cat. This is the outcome of how I dealt with a difficult situation. Thank you to my family, friends, and anyone involved with making this happen, I couldn’t have done this without you. We miss you Cat. Thank you for everything. – Peter

“For Cat” was filmed by Dan Tyler, Riley Erickson, Dan Pergrin, Zak Peterson, and Trevor Slattery. Edited by Riley Erickson.