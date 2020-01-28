Four Golds on Day Three at X Games Aspen 2020

Day three out of Aspen was about as much as a whirlwind as you can get. Four gold medals given out in snowboarding meant we were on hill from about 8:30am until 10:30pm. And since we were out until 4:30am the night before… the whole day kind of seemed like a blur. We aren’t sure if we are remembering this right, but we are pretty sure Darcy Sharpe, Jamie Anderson, Max Parrot, and Queralt Castallet all won gold in there respective disciplines.

Women’s Slopestyle:

The ladies were up first and they put on a show. It was pretty sunny, which didn’t go well with the hangover… but neither did all the overhead spinning they were pulling. For the first time, we were hoping a woman DIDN’T go for a 1440 in competition, and luckily for our stomach’s sake, history was not made. From what we remember, it was another “jam” format with the “possibility” of four runs… so they all definitely got four runs and it felt like the same as a regular slope contest but without scores for transparent look at the judging. Jamie took home the top spot for the sixth time in her X Games career, securing her legacy as the most winning female athlete at X.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Canada’s Laurie Blouin extended an impressive young contest career with a silver while Kokomo Murase took home the bronze. After winning gold in women’s big air, Murase said her plan was to leave X Games with two golds. Although she came up short, we respect the confidence in such a progressive field. Just like Big Air, we can’t wait for the next women’s slope contest… and luckily we don’t have to (Dew Tour next week). The women riding right now are easily becoming the most entertaining part of competitive snowboarding with Anna Gasser, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Hailey Langland all putting down complete runs… and it doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Men’s Slopestyl

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Don’t get it twisted though, the men’s slope contest was just about as entertaining. Darcy Sharpe came up on a heroic last run to take his first X Games gold after sitting in last for a better part of the competition. It is a tough feat to pull off in a “jam format” which supposedly is a collection of all your runs, but he did it nonetheless and we couldn’t be more stoked for him! Flat light helped our pounding heads as we chugged water in the bottom corral and cheered on the riders, but we are pretty sure it made the course a little more difficult to ride. The rounded out podium though didn’t seem to have too much trouble putting runs down. Mons Roisland took home the silver—a solid comeback after getting broke off in practice before the Olympics two years ago—and USA’s golden boy Red Gerard went home with a bronze for his first ever X Games medal.

Wanting a crack at the top spot, watch out for Judd Henkes, Brock Crouch and Red Gerard heading into the Dew Tour and US Open. It is definitely going to be a shootout.

Men’s Big Air

Yeah… more still happened on day three. After a nice nap in the rider’s lounge courtesy of Gimbal God’s backpack, Max Parrot, Mark McMorris, Sven Thorgren, Ryo Aizawka, Mons, Yuki Kadono, and Rene Rinnekangas duked it out in an exciting big air final while Darcy Sharpe went for his second gold of the day. Once again without live scores and just in the “jam” format, the top spot was held by Sven Thorgren for a bit until Parrot and McMorris started throwing haymakers. The top spot was up for grabs on McMorris’ fifth and last drop (the first time we saw the jam format deviate from four runs) and although he stomped a frontside triple 1440, it was not enough to knock Parrot of the top spot. We have to say, Parrot has been pretty dominate since his return from battling cancer, and it is pretty fun to watch him enjoy himself out there. And we guess home field advantage means nothing in the U.S… the last major big air final on U.S. soil this year didn’t even have an American in the field.

Women’s Superpipe:

Respect to Queralt Castallet for taking gold, but Maddie Mastro is the best women’s pipe rider right now. It was Maddie’s contest to take and once again, and she came up short like she did in LAAX. We aren’t writing this to be mean… we just know if Maddie puts her run down, it is over for the rest of the field. We have off days so we understand (not like vacation… we don’t get those), but we don’t expect many more from Maddie, so we will see what she puts down at Dew Tour. Queralt put down a solid run, continuing an impressive contest season this year, and was backed up by the rookie Kurumi Imai out of Japan.

According to the announcers, no rookie has ever won in X Games Superpipe (Chloe Kim took home silver in 2014), and if Queralt didn’t put down her last run, that fact would have proven false. Japan’s Haruna Matsumoto came in third! It was the first time an American did not stand on the podium in snowboard superpipe. While that fact doesn’t seem too shocking to anyone that has watched Japan starting to chip away at the medals, it is apparently a good clickbait headline for Forbes.com (we always knew they were secret snowboarding fans). That got us thinking about reporting on classic Forbes topic like money, but then we remembered we don’t have any… and snowboarding is much easier to write about. BUT IF WE WERE TO START WRITING WITTY CLICK BAIT HEADLINES, WE WOULD DEFINITELY START WITH “LOOK AT HOW MUCH MONEY SHAUN WHITE HAS HERE!” Oh, and shoutout Xuetong Cai. Although she couldn’t crack the top of the podium either, she is one of the women to watch as we dive into the last two major contests of the year.

