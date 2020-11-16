Genre—DC Snowboarding Short Film

GENRE. A snowboard film by DC SHOES. Filmed in Japan, USA, France, and Switzerland. Featuring Iikka Backstrom, Danyale Patterson, Derek Molinski, Brady Lem, and Sebbe De Buck.

Shot and edited by Sam Sosnowski.

2021 Two Feet of Fresh: DC Control Step On Boot 2021 Two Feet of Fresh: DC Control Step On Boot

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.

Flash_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS