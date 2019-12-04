Going Shirtless, Cardi B, and Tiny Sunglasses—Fresh & Tracked: Benny Milam

If you haven’t seen his part in Everybody, Everybody you have probably seen his clips on the ‘gram. Benny Milam sits down discuss whatever pops into Stan’s head for the latest episode of Fresh & Tracked.

A weekly episodic web-series hosted by SNOWBOARDER’s Editor Stan Leveille, Fresh & Tracked features original interviews with a laundry-list of snowboarding’s favorite pro riders, creators and personalities. Posed with various topics by Stan, the guest deems each subject “Fresh” meaning good, or “Tracked” meaning bad.

