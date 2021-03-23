Goth Nite—Denver Boarding

Goth Nite features snowboarders from the Denver scene and beyond. Filmed in various locations around Colorado and beyond. We had a lot of fun making this video over the past few years and felt it was time to share it with the rest of the world. Thank you to anyone who boarded, filmed, took photos, shoveled or gave help in anyway. We are forever grateful.

Featuring: Justin Phipps, Grant Giller, Taylor Boyd, Jamie Lynn, Max Warbington, Gus Warbington, Ted Borland, Tim Eddy, Kit Hendrickson, Maxwell Carl Scott, Brendan Sullivan, Drew Elfin, Ben Hayden, Shawn Bond, Greyson Clifford, Morgan Lynne Anderson, Zach Ahrens, Jackson Fowler, Chris Sypert, Brendan Barry, Tucker Andrews. Filmed & Edited by: Brendan Barry Additional filming by: Greyson Clifford & More.

