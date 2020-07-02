Gotos 3—Mt. Baker Season Edit

It might not have been a full season, but this gang was still able to score some of Mt. Baker’s finest. Andrew Burns coming through with 15 minutes of Baker locals slashin’ and sendin’.

Featuring: Michael Scarfi, Jacqui Shaffer, Zoe Vernon, Timmy Taussig, Jack Scanlon, Dan Scanlon, Todd Kelly Kromer, Hunter Knoll, Mary Rand, Shawna Paoli, Calvin Shillington, Zack Beh, Shawn Bond, Ian Ingoglia, Matt Tollifson, Pat Rafferty, Preston Sierra, Keri Sierra, Tyler Sloan, Ry Macdonald, Che Contreras, Bridget Michelle and Eric Grumbles.

Thank you Mt. Baker, for the 34th Annual Legendary Baker Banked Slalom

