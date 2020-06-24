Group Effort—Full Movie Raising Funds for OJO Foundation and BLM

An upstart crew out of Colorado is using the fruits of their labor for change, offering early viewings of their new full movie in exchange for donations to the Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation or any Black Lives Matter organization. Anyone interested in viewing the movie can DM a screenshot of their donation to the crew’s Instagram account—@groupeffort_themovie—and a password will be sent in response. Over $1,000 has been raised thus far!

The movie drops Friday, but you know, you can donate and support the cause any time!

Featuring: Tanner Seymour, Mitch Holtz, Ayrton Lehmann, Stephon Deifer, Christian Sparks, Kyler Duncan, Kyle Chudoba, Steve Lauder, Kyle Roles, Matt Krie, Jeremy Dahlby, Tory Ward, Tom Higgins, Mac Webb, Mark Pairitz, Theo Caye and friends.

Filmed by Tom Higgins, Mac Webb and Cody Holmes.

Edited by Mac Webb.

