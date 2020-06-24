Group Effort—Full Movie Raising Funds for OJO Foundation and BLM
An upstart crew out of Colorado is using the fruits of their labor for change, offering early viewings of their new full movie in exchange for donations to the Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation or any Black Lives Matter organization. Anyone interested in viewing the movie can DM a screenshot of their donation to the crew’s Instagram account—@groupeffort_themovie—and a password will be sent in response. Over $1,000 has been raised thus far!
The movie drops Friday, but you know, you can donate and support the cause any time!
PREMIERE DETAILS We’ll be releasing the video through Vimeo at 8pm MST via password access. To obtain the the password you MUST donate to either @Group-Effort-donationsforBLM through the Venmo app or any another BLM foundation of your choosing, and screenshot your donation. 100% of all donations made to @Group-Effort-donationsforBLM will be going to the @dillonojolifelinefoundation a foundation the looks to help under privileged youth access outdoor activities/sports; the following Monday. ANY amount donation will receive the password and will be greatly appreciated. Whether you got 50¢ or not you can donate to a good cause. Helps us raise some money and watch all the homies come together, this shit was a GROUP EFFORT. ❤️
Featuring: Tanner Seymour, Mitch Holtz, Ayrton Lehmann, Stephon Deifer, Christian Sparks, Kyler Duncan, Kyle Chudoba, Steve Lauder, Kyle Roles, Matt Krie, Jeremy Dahlby, Tory Ward, Tom Higgins, Mac Webb, Mark Pairitz, Theo Caye and friends.
Filmed by Tom Higgins, Mac Webb and Cody Holmes.
Edited by Mac Webb.
