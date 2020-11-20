GUTTERBALL—Videograss Full Movie

From the VG desk:

VG went into the 2019/2020 snowbowling season ready to rip. We bowled our hearts out dealing with minimal snowfall in all the same cities we have been visiting for the past 15+ years. We closed our eyes and rolled the ball. Sometimes you get a strike, sometimes you get a smooth gutterball. Rather than hold onto what we had we might as well just put it out in it’s entirety. So here it is…. no more, no less.



Featuring: Riley Nickerson, Harrison Gordon, Jacob Krugmire, Kas Lemmens, Zak Hale, Brady Lem, Justin Fronius, Joe Sexton, Ben Bilodeau, and more

Filmed and edited by: Justin Meyer, Chad Unger

Sponsored by: Salomon Snowboards, Monster Energy, Woodward Copper, Public Snowboards



Media Partner: Snowboarder Mag

