GUTTERBALL—Videograss Full Movie
From the VG desk:
VG went into the 2019/2020 snowbowling season ready to rip. We bowled our hearts out dealing with minimal snowfall in all the same cities we have been visiting for the past 15+ years. We closed our eyes and rolled the ball. Sometimes you get a strike, sometimes you get a smooth gutterball. Rather than hold onto what we had we might as well just put it out in it’s entirety. So here it is…. no more, no less.
Featuring: Riley Nickerson, Harrison Gordon, Jacob Krugmire, Kas Lemmens, Zak Hale, Brady Lem, Justin Fronius, Joe Sexton, Ben Bilodeau, and more
Filmed and edited by: Justin Meyer, Chad Unger
Sponsored by: Salomon Snowboards, Monster Energy, Woodward Copper, Public Snowboards
Media Partner: Snowboarder Mag
