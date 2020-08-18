HÆR Å NO—Torstein Horgmo at Woodward Copper

A bit of groove and summer park cruisin’ from Torstein Horgmo, featuring a Chad O. cameo.

From Torstein:
Hello humans! These are strange times we are living in… I know for some of you the quarantine has been very difficult and maybe for some it’s been a much needed pause. I’ve found myself somewhere in between it all here in Colorado. With the travel ban and all this distancing I took it as everything happening for a reason, a time to slow down and let the mind chill for a while.

I’ve spent a lot of time in nature and music has been there for me creatively. Woodward Copper (softly) opened their summer snow setup a short while back too, which definitely got the juices going. So I thought it be fun to make some videos again… I feel so lucky that I get to do these things and make some weird art out of it. But anyways…these are some of the things I’ve been up to.

