Halcyon – Sage Kotsenburg FULL MOVIE

Olympic champion and avid June Shine drinker Sage Kotsenburg teams up with Director (AND PRODUCER) Tyler Orton for a movie that we didn’t know how to pronounce until everyone started posting the definition on Instagram late last night. Just to cover our bases, Halcyon “denotes a period of time in the past that was idyllically happy and peaceful.” Example: a time before 2020, or maybe November of 2016. Tired of us beating that dead horse? Well, we don’t get tired of reminding you that Trump lost. It is a good day to watch this movie. Every day will be a great day to watch this movie until this pandemic is over. Even after that, watch it before you ride, eat, sleep, study, shop for groceries… really anything.

Oh, and if you ever find yourself wondering what Gabe Ferguson, Nik Baden, and Jared Elston have been up to (we often do)… here is your answer. Jackson Hole, Park City, Whistler, and Alaska with an all time crew. Enjoy.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!