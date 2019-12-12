Hi8us—D.O.P.E. x Torment Magazine

It’s doesn’t look like they are taking a break, but if this is their hi8us, we would like to see them in the middle of a work week. A D.O.P.E edit starring Braedon Wheeler & Brin Alexander. Featuring Scot Brown, Alex Ball, Matt Butel & E-man Anderson.

