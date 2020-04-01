Higher Education 2—Academic Probation

It is like Police Academy without the police… and the guy that makes all the sound effects. Well, Skylar Gallardo probably makes those noises. Street film featuring John Rapinac, Casey Pflipsen, Chanedog, Eli Lamm, Skylar Gallardo, Colton Rutledge , Emit Salokar, Jake Aldridge, Josh Kuno, Mckinnley Cutter, Nick Neeson, Ben Neeson, Tony Reamer, Soren McDaniel, and Walker Murphy. Enjoy.

