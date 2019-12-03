Hold My Beer… It’s a Snowboard Film

You may have seen it on the Cold Front Tour, but now it is available to the world via the internet. From the brewery that brought you Pray for Snow: the Movie; here’s the latest snowboarding film from 10 Barrel Brewing. ​Hold My Beer… featuring Curtis Ciszek and Eric Jackson with special guests as they travel North America in search of deep pow and perfect landings.​ Directed and edited by Connor Winton.

