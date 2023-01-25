Growing up in the mountains that are used as the backdrop for the planet Alderaan in Star Wars, Max Buri takes us on a tour of his home resort!

“HOMEGROWN” is a hometown snowboard video showcasing the mountains and terrain where Max Buri grew up riding. With the world locked down and no travel options, it created the perfect opportunity for Max to ride at his hometown resort and rediscover what Grindelwald has to offer. In addition to the barriers created by the pandemic, it was also the two warmest consecutive winters to date for his hometown, receiving regular lashings of dust carried from the Sahara and little snowfall. Nevertheless, the windlips were plenty, the fondue warm, and the fireworks bright.