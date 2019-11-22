Hopes Of The Highest—All Of Our Hopes Answered By Adidas Snowboarding

words: Stan Leveille

Aptly named, as adidas offers such an impressive team line-up… “Hopes of the Highest” showcases completely unseen footage from Jake Blauvelt, Nik Baden, Jared Elston, Tommy Gesme, Louif Paradis, Derrek Lever, Ben Bilodeau, Craig Cameron, Jed Anderson, Forest Bailey and Keegan Valaika.

Highlights for us include some impressive backcountry clips from rookies Jared Elston and Nik Baden, backed up by some expected heat from veteran Jake Blauvelt. But with a street feel at heart, this movie really comes into it’s own with some of the most impressive spot selection and inclusion of tree branches we have seen all year.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!