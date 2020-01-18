How to Become X-Games Royalty… SNOWBOARDER’S EXTREME KING and Queen

Now, while I love the contest hype as much as the next snowboard fan, I find myself wanting an overall winner. Sure, people win individual events, but who won the whole thing? To remedy this problem, we here at Snowboarder have put an elaborate point system together for deciding the overall King and Queen of X Games.

Things that will get you points vary from smaller points for obvious things (like winning an event or getting the cover of The Aspen Times), to the more high stakes action (Focusing a jib, getting an “i love Asspen” tattoo, or my personal favorite… letting our online editor Mark Clavin wear your clothes and take one of your runs).

For ease of course… we have made the full list available below, and remember, this contest is only open to riders in the event, and though we didn’t include any illegal activities… SNOWBOARDER is under no circumstances responsible for any trouble you may or may not get into should you find yourself in a tough spot.

Photo Credit: Stan

