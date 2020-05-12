Illias Van Hoof—A Week at Laax

YES. rider Illias Van Hoof lands himself a top-notch week at Laax during some downtime from competing. Filmed and edited by Gidi Pridan. Additional filming by Colden Rand and Lorenzo Peeters.

