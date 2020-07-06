It’s Not You, It’s Me—Official Teaser

Filmed over the last two winters, It’s Not You, It’s Me is an independent snowboard video produced by Joonas Eloranta, featuring the riding of Cees Wille, Jake and Joe Simpson, Joel Pircklen, Jonathan Begley, Rasmus Rönkä and Tommi Ollikainen.

8mm footage and analog photography by Risto Järvelin.

Animation and graphics by Mikko Kempas.

Additional filming by Tuukka Korhonen.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.