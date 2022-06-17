From Snowboy:

Year Four of “It’s Tits!” at Timberline on Mt Hood! A week long celebration of women’s snowboarding with a focus on community and progression while also raising funds and awareness for Boarding For Breast Cancer in a safe, inclusive and stress free setting. It’s not just rad…”It’s Tits!”

Filmed and edited by Mia Lambson

Additional filming by Paul Osborne, Samantha Deleo, Skylar Brent, Jake Kuick, Sean Genovese, Jeff Holce, Tucker Brown, Stantech and Samantha White

Riders in order of appearance : Jill Perkins, Egan Wint, Maria Hilde, Melissa Riitano, Ari Morrone, Emily O’Connor, Laura Rogoski, Stefi Luxton, Alexa McCarty, Niama Antolin, Darrah Reid-McLean, Mary Rand, Christine Savage, Charlotte Flowers, Iris Pham, Haley Boucot, Nail Prevedel, Desiree Melancon, Zeia Rose, Zoe Vernon, Mia Brookes, Vanessa Torres, Jade Thurgood, Kaleah Opal, Kennedi Deck, Veronika Perfilyeva, Savannah Golden, Crystal Legoffe, Lauren Nelson, Madison Blackley, Fancy Rutherford, Lily Calabrese, Ellie Weiler, Nora Beck, Lauren Derminio, Emma Schacht, Emma Crosby, Henna Ikola and Jess Kimura

Thanks to Timberline, B4BC, The North Face, Monster Energy, Gnu Snowboards, Airblaster, Capita Snowboards, Tactics, Sun Bum, Diecutstickers.com and the AMAZING dig crew for making this event possible!