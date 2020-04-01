JAKE WELCH—THROUGH THE LENS OF JOE CARTER

Cliff hanger? Not quite. More of a cliff Jumper. That’s how I would describe this content piece by veteran Boarder, Jake Welch.

With more good lines than a successful Hinge user, Jackson Hole and Utah play home to Joe Carter footage that rocks. OK, Cliff jokes are out of my system now.

Additional Camera: Pat Moore, Leland Mcnamara