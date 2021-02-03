Jamie Anderson, Taylor Gold, JJ Thomas | Dew Tour Live Episode 16

Welcome back to Dew Tour Live! In this episode, we’re joined by the star-studded lineup of snowboarders Jamie Anderson and Taylor Gold, as well as world-renowned snowboarding coach JJ Thomas. Team USA snowboard coach JJ Thomas gives us an update on what it’s been like to travel and navigate through this year’s competition scene, who to look out for in the superpipe, and where the level of riding is at today. We also hear from Team USA snowboarder Taylor Gold, who just got back from competing at LAAX in Switzerland and lets us in on new tricks and dream runs he has planned for the superpipe. Finally, we hear from slopestyle queen Jamie Anderson as she recounts the return to the competitive snowboard scene after COVID sidelined most events this season.