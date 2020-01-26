Jamie Anderson Wins Gold in Slopestyle at X Games Aspen 2020—Winning Runs!

Watch out Aspen, Jamie Anderson just won gold. Check out Jamie’s winning runs from the Women’s Slopestyle Final at X Games Aspen 2020 above. Laurie Blouin and Kokomo Murase rounded out the podium (full recap coming later).

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

