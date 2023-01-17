Join K2 Snowboarding Team Riders Jake Kuzyk, Melissa Riitano, Mark Wilson, Ben Egan, Noah Peterson, Noah Brown, Dan McGonagle, and Jonas Harris in Cleveland and Salt Lake City in our new film, “Emerald Necklace.” Cleveland Metroparks’ Emerald Necklace Trail connects Scenic Park at the north end of the Rocky River Reservation, south through Mill Stream Run Reservation and east to Brecksville Reservation and the Towpath Trail.