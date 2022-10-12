From Korua Shapes:

The Überegg is a direct descendant of our Obelix shape, and has found its way straight into our Classic Line. We teamed up with a bunch of angry, pow-spitting aliens to create this extra-terrestrial flying saucer design, which features a positive sidecut radius and a long drawn-out rocker profile. It is no surprise that it accelerates to star-warping speeds in powder, thanks to its incredible amount of surface area. Don’t miss your flight to powder heaven & tighten your buckles for liftoff with this shape!

Size: 157

See details: www.koruashapes.com/

Film & Edit: @Morgan Maassen

Shape & Snowboarding: Nicholas Wolken

Creative Direction: Aaron Schwartz