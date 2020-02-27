Last Resort Live At The Burton 2020 US Open—Women’s Halfpipe Semi-Finals

STAN IS BACK FOR DAY TWO! LAST RESORT LIVE WITH RED BULL IS ON! But where is the red jacket? Is Stan too cold? Head on over to the Red Bull youtube page to ask him questions now!

The women’s semi-finals kick off with a cluster of the top women’s riders set to unleash a freestyle outbreak here on day two in Vail, CO. Alongside Maddie Mastro, Queralt Castellet, Xuetong Cai, and Jiayu Liu we will see Tessa Maud, Haruna Matsumoto, Ruki Tomita, Brook Dhondt and seven other women in the field of fifteen. Watch the BTS above, or the official contest livestream below! Enjoy!

