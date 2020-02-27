Last Resort Live at the Men’s Halfpipe Semi-Finals—2020 Burton US Open

The most famous halfpipe contest in snowboarding history… with a twist! This year Burton has switched it up with a modified pipe setup that includes a minipipe, tombstone, shortened superpipe, and more. Check out the behind the scenes with Stan on Last Resort live above, or the main contest stream below!

