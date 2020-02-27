Last Resort Live at the Men’s Halfpipe Semi-Finals—2020 Burton US Open

The most famous halfpipe contest in snowboarding history… with a twist! This year Burton has switched it up with a modified pipe setup that includes a minipipe, tombstone, shortened superpipe, and more. Check out the behind the scenes with Stan on Last Resort live above, or the main contest stream below!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS