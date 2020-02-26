LAST RESORT LIVE—Women’s Slopestyle Semi-Finals

LAST RESORT IS BACK! And this time we are doing it live. Join Stan for a special viewing of the Burton U.S. Open here in Vail, CO on Last Resort Live with Red Bull!

The 38th U.S. Open has officially started! Semi-finals gets underway with a stacked field including Julia Marino, Laurie Blouin, Jamie Anderson, Silje Norendal, Annika Morgan, Hailey Langland, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Reira Iwabuchi, Anna Gasser and more! Watch the livestream of the contest right here!

