Last Resort with Stan: Natural Selection, 2021 Awards, and More

Stan puts the suit back on… and also now has glasses? We are just guessing here but it looks like someone couldn’t pass their driver’s license test without some new prescriptions. Which leads us to ask the question, how has Stan been judging snowboarding for this long when he couldn’t even see well? But once again, that is just a guess.

The Bomb Hole: Ep. 45—Nik Baden The Bomb Hole: Ep. 45—Nik Baden
LTG_Poweplate_900x750_2.5.21

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS