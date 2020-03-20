Late Bloom: February—Summit at Snoqualmie Ep. 2

Slinging more cones than an ice cream truck. What is better than watching a Late Bloom on the first day of spring? Ripping through Summit at Snoqualmie with Matteo Soltane, Mitch Kirby, Jay Hergert, Matt Robinson, River Richer, Justus Hines and plenty more!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!