Let Todd Richards Read To You While You Are Stuck in Your House

Let’s be honest, you don’t want to read. You want Todd Richards to read for you. What is better than doing work? Having a celebrity do the work for you. Albeit, it might be a plug for his own book that came out in 2001… but Todd doesn’t need book sales, he is doing this one from the kindness of his heart. And look at those guitars in the background… perfect placement for maximum coolness. But in all seriousness, it is cool to see people reaching Resorts are closed and we all have the time. Put down the video games and get some culture. Sit back and enjoy P3: Pipes, Parks, and Powder with the legend himself. Thanks Todd!

