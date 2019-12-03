Life In General—Full Movie with Bryan Fox and Friends

From Quiksilver:
This is a story about friends, adventure and life in General.

Quiksilver
Photo Credit: Provided by Bryan Fox/Quiksilver

In 1994, Bryan Fox’s dad bought a 1975 GMC Vandura. Its name? General. Its purpose? Family surf/skate/snow missions from Baja to Baker. General served the Foxes on countless good trips before the kids reached adulthood and they gave the van to a friend in Mexico. Fast forward a few decades and Bryan was given the chance to own General. Within a day, he was on a flight.

Within months, he was kicking off a new trip in General. The next several weeks were spent surfing, fishing, hunting, split boarding and meeting people. They shared old stories. They created new ones. They lived a simple life and they focused on the things that really matter.

Provided by Bryan Fox/Quiksilver
Photo Credit: Provided by Bryan Fox/Quiksilver

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018