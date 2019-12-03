Life In General—Full Movie with Bryan Fox and Friends

From Quiksilver:

This is a story about friends, adventure and life in General.

Photo Credit: Provided by Bryan Fox/Quiksilver

In 1994, Bryan Fox’s dad bought a 1975 GMC Vandura. Its name? General. Its purpose? Family surf/skate/snow missions from Baja to Baker. General served the Foxes on countless good trips before the kids reached adulthood and they gave the van to a friend in Mexico. Fast forward a few decades and Bryan was given the chance to own General. Within a day, he was on a flight.

Within months, he was kicking off a new trip in General. The next several weeks were spent surfing, fishing, hunting, split boarding and meeting people. They shared old stories. They created new ones. They lived a simple life and they focused on the things that really matter.

Photo Credit: Provided by Bryan Fox/Quiksilver

