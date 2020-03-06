Ok, So let’s say you have a knack for racing drones and you have been asking yourself one question: CAN I FILM SNOWBOARDERS? The answer? Well the Answer is “yes.” Join along in this visual experience starring Torstein Horgmo, Mons Roisland, Sebbe DeBuck, Danny Davis, Jamie Anderson, and Mikey Ciccarelli.

