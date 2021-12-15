Watch the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier start the first day of competition here at Dew Tour Copper 2021. Followed by the Men’s Ski Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota, Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier, and end the day with the Women’s Ski Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota.

Competition times and format (All times in MST, subject to change)

9:15 – 11:15 AM Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier. Field size of 25 athletes, top 12 from the qualifier will move on to the final.

10:30 AM -12:15 PM Men’s Ski Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota. Field size of 24 athletes, top 12 from the qualifier will move on to the final.

12:15 – 1:45 PM Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier. Field size of 15, top eight from the qualifier will move on to the final.

1:30 – 3:00 PM Women’s Ski Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota. Field size of 16 athletes, top eight from the qualifier will move on to the final.

All qualifier competitions are judged based on overall impression, taking the best one out of two runs. Go to dewtour.com/live for real-time scoring and for schedule updates.