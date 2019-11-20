“Losers” – A Short Film By Lobster Snowboards

It is a rather misleading title, mostly due to the fact that this Lobster team is stacked. At least three on this list have taken home X Games gold within the past few years. Featuring Halldor Helgason, Sparrow Knox, Frank Bourgeois, Fridge, Eiki Helgason, Birkir Georgsson and The Senders… Lobster Snowboards presents Losers.

Photo Credit: Cyril Mueller

