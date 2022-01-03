Attempting to make the world a kinder place, Team Toyota athlete Louie Vito goes by no rulebooks and chooses to accept people for whatever they like to do on a snowboard. Stepping on stage with Dancing With The Stars and 22 million people watching, Louie brought himself and snowboarding into the limelight in the hope of sharing what he loves with a greater audience. Now, appreciative of everything snowboarding has offered, Louie hopes to inspire the next generation and have a lasting impression like the idols he grew up with. Watch where Louie finds himself currently as he continues forward in his snowboard career in part-two of his Beyond the Bib series, presented by Toyota.