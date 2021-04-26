Luke Winkelmann Goes To College: The Rail Report with Red Bull Snow

The Rail Report project celebrates Luke Winkelmann’s North Carolina roots as he puts snowboarding on display at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, NC. An unlikely place to ride in it’s own right, Luke, Judd Henkes and Alex Caccamo pushed the boundaries of their own creativity without the big mountains out west. Check out the result as the crew manifested the ultimate snowboard session on NC’s feature-filled landscape.