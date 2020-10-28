Lungie Land—Vol. 59

A new entry from the Land of the Lung.

From the Deadlung desk:
Me and Casey Nelson warming up for the spring we didn’t get. I’m happy with the days we did get though! It was fun while it lasted. I always wish I could have gotten more tricks even when I get a full season anyways. I hope you enjoy this and get stoked to ride your snowboard down a hill!

Thanks to Burton for all the gear needed to shred and thanks to GoPro for the camera to document the shredding.

