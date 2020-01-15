Mammoth Hot Laps 2020—Ep. 1

From Mammoth:
Hot Laps Episode 1 features some of the heaviest clips we’ve seen in a while. A “Janet Jackson” on an 84-foot down rail? Yep. Finger flip pop-shuvit on a lift tower? Uh-huh. Prepare to have your mind blown then watch it again… and again. Featuring Johnny O’Connor Zeb Powell, Joey Fava, Pat Fava, Jordan Small, Dylan Alito, Scotty Stevens, Bode Merrill, and Phil Hansen!

